Only eight NBA players have won three or more MVP awards, they represent an exclusive group of players where only one is still active playing and the rest are retired from the league.

LeBron James career started with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 but he never won an MVP award during his first years with the Cavs. It wasn't until 2016 that he was going to win that award with them in what was his second stint in Cleveland after leaving the Miami Heat.

Michael Jordan is the complete opposite of James when it comes to MVP awards, he won all of his 6 awards playing for the Chicago Bulls from 1984 to 1998. Jordan's career ended in 2003 playing for the Washington Wizards.

Other players who are known as great players do not have more than two MVP awards, one of them is Tim Ducan who won only two regular season MVP awards in 2002 and 2003 but his performance during the three NBA Finals was better with three awards.

The 8 NBA players with 49% of the regular season MVP awards

The players on the list won the most regular season MVP awards out of a total of 67, 49% of the awards is agglomerated into 8 players who also won NBA Finals MVP awards but this time we are not counting those.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 6

Michael Jordan – 5

Bill Russell – 5

Wilt Chamberlain – 4

LeBron James – 4

Moses Malone – 3

Magic Johnson – 3

Larry Bird – 3

Obviously Kareen was going to be number one on the list but LeBron James isn't far from the top and he's the only active player on the list with a couple of seasons plus he could tie Abdul-Jabbar as the regular season all-time MVP.