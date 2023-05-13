There are already three teams in the Conference finals. The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in the West, while the Miami Heat are waiting for either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Boston Celtics in the East.

But the series between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors was probably the most interesting one in the NBA Playoffs. Any clash that includes two all-time greats like LeBron James and Steph Curry demands attention, although there was also a lot of talking during their matchups.

It was especially the discussion around flopping what added some spice to the last couple of games. Steve Kerr was the first one to mention that aspect of Los Angeles with JaMychal Green taking it one step further. Now the King put an end to the story with a not-so-indirect post.

LeBron James fires back at JaMychal Green

Kerr’s comments were followed by a response from James after game 5. “We don’t work on flopping. We’re just not a team that goes out there and looking for flopping opportunities”, he responded. But it was a post by Green calling him out with a cap emoji what prompted the latest message from the King.

“I HATE IT! Started from the bottom, now we here, we made it!”, James wrote in a video full of images from the series. However, that was not the whole message. It was the specific part of the song “Tuscan Leather” by Drake that he added what completed the shot at Green. “Bench players talkin’ like starters, I hate it”, something that seems to be a clear reference to the minor role Green has in Golden State. LeBron finished at the top again, although he is already thinking about the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets.