The Drew League was established by Alvin Wills, who believed this league could be a place for young basketball players in South Central Los Angeles. Although, it has gained so much popularity that even NBA All-Stars have played in it.

LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan among the NBA All-Stars who have played in the Drew League

The Drew League was established by Alvin Wills composed by 6 teams in 1973. Since then, the Charles Drew Junior High School gym has seen a big list of NBA stars, streetball prodigies and collegiate athletes during the 49-year run in Compton, California.

Despite this tournament doesn't have a big organization behind that controls everything, it has always been a well-organized tournament. For example, the game has an official announcer, the atmosphere in this high school gym, while adding up the NBA stars, makes a unique tournament.

Therefore, the Drew League has placed a special place among the basketball fans, especially in the South Central area in Los Angeles. In fact, it has given a place for many NBA legends to take their first steps towards their success story.

NBA All-Stars who have played in the Drew League

The Drew League has seen a lot of NBA legends during his 49-year run. In fact, this six-player list may be short. However, the Charles Drew Junior High School gym has watch Raymond Lewis, Michael Cooper, JaVale McGee and Paul George play, among others.

1. Kobe Bryant

One of the most iconic players made his Drew League debut during the 2011 NBA Lockout. He was in such shape that he made two powerful players with NBA background look very bad. Also, Kobe made a second appearance during the 2018 NBA Offseason.

2. LeBron James

The 18-time All-Star player made his Drew League debut during the NBA Lockout in 2011. In fact, he is playing as a Cheaters player in this year's league. During last weekend, he made his second appearance, as he pulled up 42 points and 16 rebounds.

3. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has talked about how much this league means to him. The 5-time All Star made his Drew League debut in 2005 and this year, he has partnered along with LeBron James for the Cheaters team. In his two game appearances he has pulled up 29 and 30 points respectively.

4. Kevin Durant

Also Kevin Durant made his debut at the Drew League during the 2011 lockout. He was a one-time All-Star, although he is now a 12-time All Star with 2 NBA Championship titles and 1 NBA Most Valuable Player award.

5. Paul Pierce

The Inglewood-raised All-Star played at the Drew League in his early years as an NBA player. He made his debut in 2000, eight years before his NBA Championship. Also, he wasn't even an All-Star yet, however he ended up his career with 10 NBA All-Star team nominations.

6. James Harden

The 10-time NBA All-Star player has made multiple appearances at the Drew League for the LAUNFD team alongside PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell. In fact, James Harden played as the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player in 2018.