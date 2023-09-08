In recent basketball discussions, the spotlight has been focused on the disappointing performance of Team USA at the FIBA World Cup. Steve Kerr‘s roster wasn’t stellar as the USA is accustomed to, but their 113-111 defeat to Germany in the semifinals was still shocking.

This loss shattered their hopes of winning the World Cup for the second consecutive time, following their disastrous seventh-place finish in 2019. While reaching the semifinals marked an improvement, settling with a third-place match against Canada wasn’t their intended outcome.

Being eliminated by a German team with only a handful of NBA players exposed the need for a stronger lineup for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. Speculation about potential team additions surged, with LeBron James joining the conversation with a simple comment.

LeBron James’ Comment on Potentially Playing the Olympics

Right after Team USA’s loss to Germany was confirmed, the conversation shifted towards the significance of having a star-studded roster instead of a lineup composed primarily of mid-level players.

The Dunk Central created an image showcasing a potential Olympic roster, which was headlined by LeBron and notably featured Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry among other megastars who could join the team. This post was shared by SportsCenter, where the King dropped the eye emoji in the comment section to chime in on the discussion.

Despite it may seem hard to envision LeBron playing for Team USA at his age after a demanding season, his response hinted at the possibility of him preparing for his fourth Olympic participation. He previously earned a bronze medal in 2004 and followed it up with two consecutive gold medals. However, he chose not to participate in the last two events.

How Old Is LeBron James?

LeBron James is 38 years old.