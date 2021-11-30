Shortly after the famous episode between LeBron James and Indiana Pacers' fans, Tristan Thompson got a fan removed from the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Memphis Grizzlies over alleged comments on Khloe Kardashian.

Last week, LeBron James took the spotlight due to an episode occurred during the Los Angeles Lakers' trip to Indiana. The King got a couple of Pacers' fans ejected from the game over unacceptable comments, and a few days later something similar happened in another NBA game.

On Sunday, Tristan Thompson applied LeBron's formula when he felt a fan crossed the line. During the Sacramento Kings' road defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, he got a fan removed from the FedExForum.

In the fourth quarter of the game, with 9.38 remaining on the clock, Thompson approached the referees while he pointed out a fan who was sitting courtside. Shortly after that, security got him kicked out, per TMZ.

Tristan Thompson emulates LeBron James in Grizzlies-Kings game

The ejected fan has supposedly made comments on the Kardashian family, especially about Khloé, Thompson's partner for a long time. And those comments were understood to be made towards the Kings forward.

“I don’t think it needs to be talked about or anything, but obviously it’s not anything that I’m going to tolerate people saying to my players, I know that, not without intervening and asking them to be removed,” Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry said, as quoted by New York Post.

“They can say anything they want to me or they can boo and do everything they want with the players, but there’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there,” he added.

LeBron has gone through a very similar situation on Wednesday as a couple of fans have made obscene gestures and intolerable comments about his family. And him having those people kicked out of the building may have inspired Thompson a few days later.