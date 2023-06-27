There are big decisions to make for the Los Angeles Lakers once free agency opens. Last season they had to change most of their roster at the trade deadline to help LeBron James, so they can’t afford to lose players like Austin Reaves for nothing.

Reaves emerged as a great third option behind James and Anthony Davis, especially in the postseason. With D’Angelo Russell unable to remain as a primary option, he stepped up in their way to the Western Conference Finals.

However, he is set to become a free agent. The best thing for the Lakers is that he is going to be only a restricted free agent, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t have to pay a lot of money to bring back the undrafted player.

The Lakers could reportedly pay up to 100M for Reaves

Ideally, the Lakers wouldn’t have to compete to retain the player. If that’s the case, they could offer him a four-year deal worth 54 million dollars. However, it doesn’t seem likely that Reaves won’t have any other suitors.

Considering his ascension late in the season, there are teams that might be ready to put Los Angeles in trouble. Being just a restricted free agent means the Lakers could match any offer, something they might be willing to do.

The Lakers are reportedly ready to offer Reaves a contract of up to 100 million dollars. A four-year contract for that price might be their limit, according to what Jovan Buha of The Athletic recently said on The HoopsHype Podcast. What the potential new deal means is that the front office is going to make sure LeBron doesn’t lose one of the most important players in the team.