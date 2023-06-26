The Los Angeles Lakers had a very positive season, even if they couldn’t reach the NBA Finals. The biggest takeaway is that they’ve finally been competitive, with many players turning up their level. Austin Reaves, for instance, had a breakout year.

The guard stepped up in incredible ways, establishing himself in the starting lineup and proving to be a key contributor alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That’s why the team is concerned about his future.

Reaves is set to become a restricted free agent, and he’s already been linked with other teams. Therefore, it looks like the Lakers have already prepared themselves for a potential departure of the 25-year-old.

Rumor: Lakers drafted Jalen Hood-Schifino in case Austin Reaves leaves

According to Lakers Nation, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Jalen Hood-Schifino with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft as a possible replacement for Reaves, who may receive better offers in the open market.

Apart from the Indiana University product, the purple and gold reportedly had guard Kobe Bufkin, who was selected by Atlanta with the 15th pick, on their radar as well. Reaves will not be missing suitors, which is why the Lakers are contemplating every possible scenario.