There has been a major improvement in one season for the Sacramento Kings. After years of irrelevant play, they finally found their way under the Coach of the Year Mike Brown to maximize their talented roster.

De’Andre Fox has always been a player with huge potential surrounded by an underwhelming cast. However, that changed dramatically last season. The trade for Domanta Sabonis in 2022 was complemented by the recent hiring of a great coach to get them near their real ceiling.

Sacramento had a very early exit from the playoffs losing to the Golden State Warriors in the first round, but the regular season was great. The third place they got in the Western Conference was a sample of what they can do. Now they might add a champion to the mix.

The Sacramento Kings might land Kyle Kuzma

Being eliminated in the first round was disappointing considering the Kings were the third seeded team. However, that had a lot to do with facing an unstoppable Stephen Curry. But taking them to Game 7 showed they only need a couple of depth pieces to make a deep postseason run.

Kyle Kuzma declined his player option with the Washington Wizards, so he is going to be an unrestricted free agent. The Kings targeting him has “gained plenty of momentum”, according to Jake Fisher of Yahoo Sports. The salary is something that remains unknown, but it has to be mentioned that the year remaining on his contract that he rejected was worth 13M.

Kuzma has very meaningful experience despite being just 27 years old. He was a champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in the bubble during the 2019-2020 season. Another enticing aspect in his resume is having played next to LeBron James, something that could help for close games.