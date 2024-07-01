LeBron James is preparing his final run with the Los Angeles Lakers. The first step has already been made opting out of his final year of his contract to give the franchise a real chance of signing Klay Thompson.

The King is willing to take a big pay cut because he believes a new Big Three with Anthony Davis and Klay might be enough to win the Western Conference and reach the NBA Finals.

One thing is for sure. Klay Thompson is leaving the Golden State Warriors and that’s the end of an era with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The problem for the Lakers is that the Dallas Mavericks intend to make a big push for Thompson.

Will LeBron James play with Klay Thompson?

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, LeBron James is all-in trying to convince Klay Thompson that the Los Angeles Lakers are the best option for him.

When Klay became a free agent, the legend didn’t hesitate. He had to make a move. “LeBron James, I’m told, called Klay Thompson right when free agency opened at 6:00 PM eastern.”

However, the big question is if the Lakers have the money needed to persuade Klay. That’s the reason why he left the Golden State Warriors and, from that perspective, the Dallas Mavericks could have the upper hand. Thompson is expect to ask at least $220 million in a new max-level contract.