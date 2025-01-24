LeBron James named to NBA All-Star Game 2025: How many times have Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant been selected?

On Thursday night, the starting lineups for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game were revealed, and as expected, there were few surprises among the selections. Many familiar faces returned to the spotlight, including LeBron James, who was selected for the 21st time, extending his record as the most-selected player in NBA All-Star history. But just how far ahead is LeBron from other legends like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant?

In addition to holding the record for the most All-Star Game appearances, James is also the all-time leading scorer in the event with 426 career points. He has led fan voting a record 10 times and has won the All-Star Game MVP three times—in 2006, 2008, and 2018. While LeBron wasn’t selected as an All-Star during his rookie season, he has been chosen every year since, cementing his legacy as a perennial face of the league.

LeBron is poised to join an elite group of players who have appeared in the All-Star Game after turning 40. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who participated at ages 40 and 41, and Dirk Nowitzki, who made his final appearance at 40, share this distinction.

The 2025 All-Star starters

For the Eastern Conference, Jalen Brunson (New York) and Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland) will start as guards, joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Jayson Tatum (Boston), and Karl-Anthony Towns (New York) in the frontcourt.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat during the NBA

The Western Conference will feature Stephen Curry (Golden State) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), the NBA’s leading scorer, as guards. They’ll be joined by Kevin Durant (Phoenix), Nikola Jokic (Denver), and LeBron James in the frontcourt.

How do Jordan and Kobe stack up?

Kobe Bryant sits third on the all-time All-Star appearances list with 18 selections over his 20-year career. He led fan voting four times (2003, 2011, 2013, and 2016) and earned All-Star MVP honors on four occasions (2002, 2007, 2009, and 2011), tying Bob Pettit for the most in league history. His first selection came in the 1997-98 season when he was just 19 years old, making him one of the youngest players ever to earn the honor.

Michael Jordan, on the other hand, ranks eighth on the all-time list with 14 All-Star selections. Despite playing fewer games, Jordan made an indelible mark, earning MVP honors in 1988, 1996, and 1998. His 1988 performance in Chicago, where he scored 40 points, remains iconic, falling just two points shy of Wilt Chamberlain’s All-Star Game record of 42 set in 1962. Jordan also made history in 1997 with the only triple-double in All-Star Game history: 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Top 10 players with the most All-Star appearances

LeBron James – 21 (including 2025) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 19 Kobe Bryant – 18 Tim Duncan – 15 Kevin Garnett – 15 Shaquille O’Neal – 15 Kevin Durant – 15 (with his 2025 selection) Michael Jordan – 14 Karl Malone – 14 Dirk Nowitzki – 14

LeBron’s unmatched longevity and sustained excellence have pushed him to the top of the All-Star charts, but comparisons to legends like Jordan and Bryant will remain a favorite topic of debate among NBA fans. As James continues to add to his résumé, his legacy in the All-Star Game and beyond remains unparalleled.