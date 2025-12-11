LeBron James admits he doesn’t want to underestimate ‘basketball gods’ as he discusses the Lakers’ playoff run

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena, a result that underscored how much the Lakers still need to polish if they want to be seen as true title contenders. They were eliminated in the NBA Cup quarterfinals by the Spurs, 132-119, raising questions about whether they are truly ready for a legitimate playoff run. LeBron James, for his part, preferred not to dive into that conversation.

With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 17-6, including 7-3 at home. In the locker room after the game, James was asked about the team’s playoff outlook. The 40-year-old forward, however, brushed the topic aside.

“It’s December, right? We’re talking about the playoffs? It’s not okay. It’s not my mindset. I can’t think about what we can do in the playoffs in December,” James said in a video shared by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

“Talking about what type of damage we can do in the postseason in December, that’s not right for the basketball gods,” James added. The veteran clearly subscribes to some of the long-standing superstitions and unwritten rules of the sport, choosing not to speak prematurely about something that remains months away.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025.

LeBron’s numbers show his experience

James finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks against the Spurs. He also threw down a highlight dunk over Luke Kornet in the second quarter, evidence once again that age continues to be just a number for him.

Beyond his stat line, James reinforced why he is the last person who would entertain early postseason projections. If there is any player who understands that playoff talk in December is premature, it is a 23-year veteran who has lived through every possible NBA scenario. He knows the value of staying grounded, especially when the season has not even reached its halfway point.

Even so, James acknowledged that the habits the Lakers built in the offseason give them a foundation to earn a playoff berth. Lakers head coach JJ Redick echoed that sentiment, emphasizing once again that the team cannot afford to keep repeating the same defensive and execution errors.

The message from both player and coach was clear: the Lakers have the talent, but without consistency and defensive commitment, the postseason remains nothing more than a distant conversation.

