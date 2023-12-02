A few months ago, LeBron James shocked the NBA with a very controversial statement about his future after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I have a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally going forward in the game of basketball. I have a lot to think about.”

Even after that pessimistic scenario, the Lakers made great moves in free agency to convince the King and LeBron James has been spectacular in Year 21. However, he went through a major scare when his son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest.

What happened to Bronny James?

Last May, Bronny James chose the University of Southern California (USC) as his next destination. The 6-foot-3 point guard from Sierra Canyon High School is a great prospect and, of course, the national media will follow him closely as a possible heir for the King.

As a father, that was a major moment for LeBron during last season’s playoffs. “One of the best days of my life. First of all, congratulations to Bronny on the decision he made. Super proud of him. It’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone out of my family to go to college.”

Two months later, when Bronny was preparing for his debut, the young player suffered a cardiac arrest. After his son left the ICU, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers had a very special message on social media.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

LeBron James won’t play for the Lakers to watch Bronny’s debut

Now, Bronny James has been officially cleared by doctors to play with the University of Southern California. That’s why, on that special date, LeBron James will leave the Lakers to watch his son.

“Whenever he’s cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we’re playing, I’m going to have to catch them the next game. Family over everything. But definitely got to see Bronny’s first game whenever he’s cleared and ready to go.”