Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena today, February 14, at 10:30 PM (ET). Stephen Curry and the Warriors returned to victory on Saturday after beating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Clippers won over the Dallas Mavericks also on Saturday to end a negative run of 3 straight defeats. Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Golden State Warriors, with their victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, were able to break a losing streak of two consecutive losses. They are still looking for leadership in the Western Conference, something that really seems difficult given the level that the Phoenix Suns are showing. However, the Warriors are still confident that they can become leaders and with performances like the one they had on Saturday against the Lakers, they could undoubtedly achieve it.

On the Clippers side, they were able to return to victory after 3 straight losses. Fortunately for them, their neighbors in Los Angeles could not take advantage of this losing streak and the Clippers remain in eighth place. The goal of this team is to continue climbing positions. They're just one win behind the Timberwolves (albeit with two more losses) and the Los Angeles franchise's goal will be to match them.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Clippers will play against Golden State Warriors this Monday, February 14 at 10:30 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena, will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for the Warriors on October 21 and November 28 by 115-113 and 105-90 respectively.

How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors to be played this Monday, February 14, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Bally Sports SoCal, NBC Sports Bay Area.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers pick the Golden State Warriors as favorites for this one, especially after the form they showed on Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers. According to FanDuel, the Warriors have odds of -255, while the Clippers have +210. The total is at 222.

