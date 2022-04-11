That didn't take long. Only a day after the 2021-22 NBA regular season officially came to an end, the Los Angeles Lakers have fired Frank Vogel following an extremely disappointing campaign.
The Purple and Gold finished with a 33-49 record, which has terribly fallen short of expectations as the team headed into the year with championship aspirations after a busy offseason. Not only the Lakers fell short in their quest for the title but they did not even get to play in the postseason at all.
While injuries may have played a part in the season's failure, they have never played like a title-contending team. The veteran roster they set up in the summer didn't work out as expected, with only LeBron James posting decent numbers for a team with playoff aspirations. Vogel's job security was questioned throughout the entire season and it looked just a matter of time before the front office cut ties with him.
How many coaches have the Los Angeles Lakers had?
Frank Vogel has been the 27th coach in Los Angeles Lakers history. The 48-year-old may have begun his tenure at the Lakers on the right foot, leading the team to a NBA championship in his first year at the helm when James and company emerged victiorious in the Orlando bubble in a pandemic-shortened season.
However, the following season was a huge disappointment as Los Angeles lost to eventual NBA finalists Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2020-21 playoffs. The worst was yet to come, though, as the Lakers would not even qualify for the postseason in the 2021-22, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.
List of Lakers coaches ordered by record: Where does Frank Vogel stand?
Vogel leaves the Lakers with a 127-98 record, which puts him in 12th place of the all-time Lakers coaches list ordered by win-loss percentage. It's important to note, however, that some coaches on this list had far less games.
|Coach and year/s
|Win-Loss Percentage
|Wins
|Losses
|1. Bernie Bickerstaff (2013)
|.800
|4
|1
|2. Pat Riley (1982-1990)
|.733
|533
|194
|3. Jack McKinney (1980)
|.714
|10
|4
|4. Paul Westhead (1980-1982)
|.689
|111
|50
|5. Phil Jackson (2000-2011)
|.676
|610
|292
|6. Bill Bertka (1994-1999)
|.667
|2
|1
|7. Del Harris (1995-1999)
|.659
|224
|116
|8. Butch van Breda Kolff (1968-1969)
|.652
|107
|57
|9. Kurt Rambis (1999)
|.649
|24
|13
|10. Mike Dunleavy (1991-1992)
|.616
|101
|63
|11. Bill Sharman (1972-1976)
|.600
|246
|164
|12. Mike Brown (2012-2013)
|.592
|42
|29
|13. Jerry West (1977-1979)
|.589
|145
|101
|14. John Kundla (1949-1959)
|.583
|423
|302
|15. Joe Mullaney (1970-1971)
|.573
|94
|70
|16. Frank Vogel (2020-2022)
|.564
|127
|98
|17. Fred Schaus (1961-1967)
|.563
|315
|245
|18. Rudy Tomjanovich (2005)
|.558
|24
|19
|19. Randy Pfund (1993-1994)
|.452
|66
|80
|20. Mike D'Antoni (2013-2014)
|.435
|67
|87
|21. Luke Walton (2017-2019)
|.398
|98
|148
|22. Jim Pollard (1960)
|.359
|14
|25
|23. Magic Johnson (1994)
|.313
|5
|11
|24. John Castellani (1960)
|.306
|11
|25
|25. Frank Hamblen (2005)
|.256
|10
|29
|26. Byron Scott (2015-2016)
|.232
|38
|126
|27. George Mikan (1958)
|.231
|9
|30
* Table via Basketball Reference.