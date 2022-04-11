Following one of the most disappointing seasons in years, the Los Angeles Lakers have relieved Frank Vogel of his head coaching duties. Check out here the list of all coaches in franchise history ordered by record.

That didn't take long. Only a day after the 2021-22 NBA regular season officially came to an end, the Los Angeles Lakers have fired Frank Vogel following an extremely disappointing campaign.

The Purple and Gold finished with a 33-49 record, which has terribly fallen short of expectations as the team headed into the year with championship aspirations after a busy offseason. Not only the Lakers fell short in their quest for the title but they did not even get to play in the postseason at all.

While injuries may have played a part in the season's failure, they have never played like a title-contending team. The veteran roster they set up in the summer didn't work out as expected, with only LeBron James posting decent numbers for a team with playoff aspirations. Vogel's job security was questioned throughout the entire season and it looked just a matter of time before the front office cut ties with him.

How many coaches have the Los Angeles Lakers had?

Frank Vogel has been the 27th coach in Los Angeles Lakers history. The 48-year-old may have begun his tenure at the Lakers on the right foot, leading the team to a NBA championship in his first year at the helm when James and company emerged victiorious in the Orlando bubble in a pandemic-shortened season.

However, the following season was a huge disappointment as Los Angeles lost to eventual NBA finalists Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2020-21 playoffs. The worst was yet to come, though, as the Lakers would not even qualify for the postseason in the 2021-22, finishing 11th in the Western Conference.

List of Lakers coaches ordered by record: Where does Frank Vogel stand?

Vogel leaves the Lakers with a 127-98 record, which puts him in 12th place of the all-time Lakers coaches list ordered by win-loss percentage. It's important to note, however, that some coaches on this list had far less games.

Coach and year/s Win-Loss Percentage Wins Losses 1. Bernie Bickerstaff (2013) .800 4 1 2. Pat Riley (1982-1990) .733 533 194 3. Jack McKinney (1980) .714 10 4 4. Paul Westhead (1980-1982) .689 111 50 5. Phil Jackson (2000-2011) .676 610 292 6. Bill Bertka (1994-1999) .667 2 1 7. Del Harris (1995-1999) .659 224 116 8. Butch van Breda Kolff (1968-1969) .652 107 57 9. Kurt Rambis (1999) .649 24 13 10. Mike Dunleavy (1991-1992) .616 101 63 11. Bill Sharman (1972-1976) .600 246 164 12. Mike Brown (2012-2013) .592 42 29 13. Jerry West (1977-1979) .589 145 101 14. John Kundla (1949-1959) .583 423 302 15. Joe Mullaney (1970-1971) .573 94 70 16. Frank Vogel (2020-2022) .564 127 98 17. Fred Schaus (1961-1967) .563 315 245 18. Rudy Tomjanovich (2005) .558 24 19 19. Randy Pfund (1993-1994) .452 66 80 20. Mike D'Antoni (2013-2014) .435 67 87 21. Luke Walton (2017-2019) .398 98 148 22. Jim Pollard (1960) .359 14 25 23. Magic Johnson (1994) .313 5 11 24. John Castellani (1960) .306 11 25 25. Frank Hamblen (2005) .256 10 29 26. Byron Scott (2015-2016) .232 38 126 27. George Mikan (1958) .231 9 30

* Table via Basketball Reference.