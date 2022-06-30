In an effort to regain lost prominence, the Los Angeles Lakers have added to their ranks an element that was a champion with Golden State Warriors and whose statistics indicate that he had more appearances than Stephen Curry himself.

When a franchise is accustomed to success, seeing it from afar is a very powerful experience. This is the case with the Los Angeles Lakers, who in their quest to regain the NBA limelight are looking to emulate the successful trend of Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors.

After living the decade of the 2000s in a truly spectacular way, with five championships won out of seven disputed, Los Angeles Lakers barely had won just one championship in the one final they have played in the second decade of the century.

Thus, Darvin Ham's team is looking at all costs for elements that can reinforce its already impressive roster made up of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook and company. And the chosen one comes directly from the Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions.

Player with more games played than Stephen Curry in Golden State arrives in Los Angeles Lakers

During NBA free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers found an interesting opportunity to bring athleticism, intensity and a bit of youth to their roster. A player who spent the last three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, contributed to the championship in the recently completed season and, in addition, played more games than Stephen Curry in the 2021-2022 season. That's Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to Yahoo Sports.

.Born in Oakland, California 29 years ago, and a member of the Mexico National Basketball Team due to his Mexican mother, Toscano-Anderson played a total of 73 games (4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game) in the 2021-2022 season with the Golden State Warriors, while the team's top star, Stephen Curry, played just 64 games.

Juan Toscano-Anderson joins the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-season contract under the veteran's minimum contract label, which invites the Mexican-American to give his best to secure a much more lucrative contract next season. He was released from the Dubs after they did not exercise his contract renewal at the June 29 deadline in a move that saved them $2.1 million in salary

Stephen Curry says goodbye to Juan Toscano on Twitter

Toscano-Anderson's imprint over three seasons with the Golden State Warriors is undeniable. And to prove it, Stephen Curry himself gave him a farewell on his official Twitter account, in which he praised his contribution to the team.