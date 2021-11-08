Los Angeles Lakers play against Charlotte Hornets for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on November 8, 2021 at 10:00 PM (ET). Looking for more at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost two days ago to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road 90-105, another loss without LeBron James. But before that game they had already lost at home to Oklahoma City Thunder 104-107. The loss to the Thunder ended a three-game winning streak.

Charlotte Hornets have a negative record at 5-6, the most recent game was against the Los Angeles Clippers, they lost that game 106-120. Charlotte haven't won a game since October 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The team is touring five cities before returning home.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The Los Angeles Lakers need LeBron James to win games, but he's unlikely to be back for this game against the Hornets. In the 3:30 PM (ET) injury report, James is listed as Out “Rectus Abdominis; Strain,” which translates to abdominal pain / injury. But Anthony Davis, Horton-Tucker and Huff are also listed as Questionable. The Los Angeles Lakers are scoring, with a healthy roster, an average of 110.1 points per game. The defense is weak, the team allows 111.3 points per game.

Charlotte Hornets have a negative record with five wins and six losses, the last four games were consecutive losses against the Cavaliers 110-113, Warriors 92-114, Kings 110-140 and Clippers 106-120. Three of those losses on the road for which the Hornets on the road record is negative at 3-4 so far. The Hornets offensive game is good, they are scoring an average of 113.5 points per game as the second best offense of the season, but the Hornets defense is the worst in the 2021 NBA allowing 117.6 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Lakers are favorites at home with -2.5 points to cover and -135 moneyline at FanDuel, they have several important absences for this game, but the defense of the visitors is a disaster. Charlotte Hornets are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +125 moneyline. The Totals is fixed at 227.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Charlotte Hornets +2.5.



FanDuel Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 / -135 Totals 227.5 Charlotte Hornets +2.5 / +125

* Odds via FanDuel.