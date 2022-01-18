Los Angeles Lakers will face Indiana Pacers at the Crypto.com Arena this Wednesday, January 19. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Wednesday, January 19, at 10:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Los Angeles Lakers could cut the streak of three consecutive losses. The victory against the Utah Jazz by 101-95 brought some relief and allowed them once again to get closer to the Denver Nuggets, who still hold the 6th place. Both franchises have the same number of wins (22), but the Lakers have two more losses. That's why with a couple of victories they could overtake the Nuggets (and get the last position that allows them to go to the Postseason directly), and Los Angeles will go for it.

In the case of the Pacers, they are still fighting for a place in the Play-in, but as the regular season progresses that possibility seems more and more distant. The margin for error is getting smaller, and the Indiana franchise needs to win. However, their streak in their last 10 games (1 win / 9 losses) invites us to think if the Pacers' goal is really to be a Playoff team.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers will play against Indiana Pacers this Wednesday, January 19 at 10:30 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on November 24, on that occasion it was a victory for Lakers by 124-116.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers to be played this Wednesday, January 19, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Indiana.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal it in the next few hours. However, taking into account the positions of both in their respective Conferences, and what the last ten games of the Pacers have been, it is most likely that the favoritism will be on the side of the Lakers.

