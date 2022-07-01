The Los Angeles Lakers face the Miami Heat for the NBA California Classic 2022. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat will face each other in what will be the NBA California Classic 2022. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The preseason games begin and the teams are preparing for what will be the 2022-2023 NBA season, which will undoubtedly be very demanding. The Miami Heat had a very good season in which they managed to reach the Eastern Conference finals, but then they were defeated by the Boston Celtics, remaining very close to the NBA finals.

The Lakers' season was totally different: perhaps one of the worst for the Los Angeles team, and what many specialists have described as the biggest failure in NBA history. The franchise had a squad made up of many stars and with very high contracts, despite which they could not even reach the Play-in.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The Los Angeles team undoubtedly needs to change the horrible image they left last season, where teams with a budget much lower than theirs like the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans were able to leave them out of the fight to reach the Play-in.

For their part, the Miami Heat have a very competitive team ready to fight for the title in the 2022-2023 season. Of course, the objective this time will be to win the ring of champions, for which they must improve compared to what they did in the past Playoffs, and knowing that their rivals to beat are the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This NBA California Classic 2022 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat to be played this Saturday, July 2 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN 2.

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat anywhere

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Los Angeles Lakers are the favorites to take the victory with -165 odds, while +140 odds will be for the Miami Heat victory.

DraftKings Los Angeles Lakers -165 Miami Heat +140

*Odds via DraftKings