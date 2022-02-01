Los Angeles Lakers will face Portland Trail Blazers at the Crypto.com Arena this Wednesday, February 2. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Wednesday, February 2, at 10:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Lakers were confident of fighting for one of the first six places that would allow them to go directly to the Playoffs. At some point in the regular season they were close to it, but this current losing streak has pushed them away. They have 3 consecutive losses and have won only 3 of their last 7 games. Los Angeles must win as soon as possible and end this losing streak if they want to continue to aspire to be among the best 6.

On the Trail Blazers side, they're also on a losing streak. They lost their last two games, but fortunately for them, none of the teams seeking to take their 10th place (the last one that allows access to the postseason) could take advantage of those losses. However, the margin of error is getting smaller and so they must win if they want to remain 10th.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers will play this Wednesday, February 2 at 10:30 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena will be the third between them in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were played on November 6 with a 105-90 victory for the Trail Blazers, and on January 1 with a 139-106 victory for the Lakers.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers to be played this Wednesday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Spectrum SportsNet, ROOT SPORTS.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will likely reveal them in the next few hours. Choosing the favorites for this game is difficult because both have shown a similar level throughout the regular season. Only due to the very good squad they have, it is likely that the Lakers will be the favorites.

