The Los Angeles Lakers, who want to continue to climb positions in the standings, face the Sacramento Kings, the last team that would be entering the Play-in in the west. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get among the teams that will go directly to the postseason in 2022, and in order to achieve this they must continue to add victories to improve their statistics. Thanks to the two victories in its last two games against the Portland Trail Blazers (139-106) and Minnesota Timberwolves (108-103), the Los Angeles franchise has improved its record which is now 19-19, same number of victories than the Clippers (the last to go straight to the playoffs) but with one more loss.

In the case of the Sacramento Kings, their narrow victory over the Miami Heat (115-113) has allowed them to retain the precious 10th place in the Western Conference, the last one that grants a ticket to the Play-in, and to equal the Timberwolves in victories (although with two more defeats: 22 versus 20 for the Wolves). With just two wins more than Spurs, their immediate pursuers, it is absolutely necessary for the Kings to win.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers will play against the Sacramento Kings this Sunday, January 4 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Staples Center will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first of them was played on November 27, on that occasion it was a victory for the Kings by 141-137. The second was played on December 1, this time with a 117-92 victory for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions

Bookmarkers haven't revealed their favorite yet, but most likely they will in the next few hours. However, the most likely favoritism is on the side of the Lakers, who have a better win / loss balance than the Sacramento Kings, and are a team from which much more is expected than what has been shown so far.

