Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors will face each other at the Crypto.com Arena this Monday, March 14 at 10:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The bad moment of the Lakers continues, especially in their last games where there are much more wins than losses, and criticism of the players from fans and journalists multiplies. The reason is the great squad that the Los Angeles franchise has, which suggested much more satisfactory results than those achieved so far, and the only way to silence the criticism is to win.

In the case of the Toronto Raptors, they have been improving their statistics regarding the bad start they had, and based on victories, and combined with the bad moment of the Cleveland Cavaliers, they are very close to being among the 6 best teams and going in good shape straight to the playoffs. Their record is 37-30 while the Cavs' is 38-29.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

The game that the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors will play this Monday, March 14 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Crypto.com Arena will be the first between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be interesting to see if the Lakers can finally get on the road to victory, or if the Raptors come away with a win by falling just short of the Cavs.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors to be played this Monday, March 14, at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Spectrum SportsNet, SN.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Although the Lakers can always surprise considering all the stars that are on their team, it is more likely that the Raptors, who have been more solid this season, will be chosen as favorites.