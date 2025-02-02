Following the shocking NBA trade between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis and Max Christie were officially introduced in Dallas, while the Lakers soon confirmed the arrival of young star Luka Doncic. Fans on both sides embraced their new additions with excitement. Shortly after, Doncic bid farewell to his former team with an emotional statement on social media.

“Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship…In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed…I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home. Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” stated Luka Doncic on his official Instagram account.

In his statement, Luka Doncic expressed that he had hoped to spend his entire professional career with the Dallas Mavericks, as his dream was to win a championship with the team. Despite his departure, he thanked the fans for their unwavering support through both the highs and the tough moments, including his battles with serious injuries.

Luka Doncic assured that while he is moving on to continue his career elsewhere, Dallas will always hold a special place in his heart. Luka was the cornerstone of the Mavericks for years, joining the team in 2018 from Real Madrid in the ACB League and quickly emerging as one of the NBA’s elite players. Over the past two seasons, he averaged 33.9 and 32.4 points per game, respectively. Without a doubt, the Mavericks are losing one of the league’s best talents.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks walks off the court after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

Luka Doncic’s father delivers blunt message to Mavericks after trade

Sasa Doncic, Luka’s father, does not appear to support his son’s trade and had strong words for the Mavericks’ organization. He stated that Luka always gave his all for the team and went on to call the franchise’s leadership hypocritical.

“With this trade, hypocrisy (from Mavs organization) hurts me personally. I think Luka absolutely did not deserve this. I know he sacrificed a lot. I know Luka really respected Dallas…He played 100 games last season for like 40 minutes per game, constantly being doubled… I feel it’s really unfair from certain people from Dallas,” stated Sasa Doncic on Arena Sport Slovenija.

Luka Doncic was neither consulted nor informed about the trade, a move that caught him off guard. Sasa Doncic seemingly expected a different approach from the Mavericks, expressing his disappointment with how the organization handled the situation.