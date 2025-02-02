When the NBA world thought the Jimmy Butler saga would dominate trade discussions, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks stole the spotlight. In a move that caught everyone off guard, Luka Doncic is now teaming up with LeBron James, while Anthony Davis joins forces with Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

Speculation began swirling when one of the NBA’s most reliable insiders first reported the blockbuster trade. While few expected Doncic to leave the Mavericks in exchange for Davis, the rumors proved true. The news has since sparked a wave of reactions, with many fans on social media calling it one of the most historic trades in league history.

The latest reaction to this bombshell, originally reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania and later confirmed by both teams, came from Doncic’s former Mavericks teammate, Naji Marshall. According to Dallas insider Mike Curtis, Marshall shared his thoughts on Doncic’s departure.

“I was surprised like everyone else. Very good dude. Good teammate,” Marshall said, per Curtis. He then sent a strong message ahead of their future matchups: “I look forward to playing him again.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks walks off the court after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Mavs GM reveals even HC Kidd was unaware of Doncic trade

Speaking to the media following the blockbuster trade announcement—and with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd by his side—team GM Nico Harrison revealed that no one else was aware of the deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “We had conversations with the Lakers three or four weeks ago. It started as a casual meeting over coffee, and then the trade talks developed from there,” Harrison said.

Due to the fast-moving nature of the discussions, both front offices agreed to keep negotiations under wraps. “We had to keep these conversations off the radar. Even JK (Jason Kidd) didn’t know about it,” Harrison admitted. “But he understands the archetypes we were targeting, and I know the type of players he likes.”

This trade, already considered one of the most significant in NBA history—not just because of the players involved but also due to how it was orchestrated—could set a new precedent in trade negotiations. As Kevin Durant alluded to in his reaction to the move, this deal might redefine how business is done in the NBA.

Harrison’s take on moving Doncic

Trading Doncic wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision. Harrison explained the reasoning behind the move. “We really feel like we got ahead of what could have been a tumultuous summer,” Harrison said. “With him becoming eligible for the supermax and just a year away from being able to opt out, we felt this was the right time to act.”

Harrison also touched on conversations with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka and his reaction upon learning that Doncic could be headed to Los Angeles. Now, the big question remains: will this trade be enough to push the Lakers into championship contention?