There are plenty of surprises in sports—some amusing, others not so much. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the latest bombshell involves a blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks, with Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic at the center of the deal. One of the biggest names reportedly caught off guard by the news? Lakers superstar LeBron James.

While NBA games were underway on Saturday night, Charania appeared on TV to discuss the potential trade, which could see Davis heading to Dallas while Doncic teams up with LeBron in Los Angeles. Once the report surfaced on social media, reactions to the rumored deal were mixed. Among those weighing in was CBS Sports HQ’s Bill Reiter, who referenced past speculation about LeBron’s frustrations with Davis.

“I’m going to share something that was true a year ago,” Reiter said. “At that time, there was a lot of talk within the Lakers organization. And LeBron James had grown frustrated with Anthony Davis… because he didn’t think it was working. LeBron had high expectations, and now we’re seeing why that information from my sources is proving true today.”

LeBron didn’t take long to respond. He fired back on X (formerly Twitter), directly calling out Reiter’s report with a blunt message: “You a f*** lie.” That marked James’ first public reaction since Charania’s report surfaced, adding another layer of intrigue to what could become one of the most shocking trades in recent NBA history.

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers point down court after a turnover in their game against the Sacramento Kings.

Charania’s comments on trade talks behind LeBron’s back

The latest blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Mavericks has sparked intense speculation, particularly regarding how it was handled behind the scenes. According to Charania, key players, including LeBron, Davis, and Doncic, were reportedly blindsided by the deal.

LeBron, a central figure in the Lakers organization, was not consulted about the move, which involved multiple players from both teams. “This deal materialized in the shadows … LeBron James had no idea this was coming. Anthony Davis had no idea this was coming. I’m told Luka Doncic is still stunned about this trade,” Charania reported.

After the game, when asked about AD before knowing the reported trade, LeBron first addressed Davis’ absence due to injury. “There’s no way we can make up for AD’s absence…defensively, offensively, he’s our best player,” he said.

Reports indicate that both the Lakers and Mavericks front offices orchestrated the trade without informing the players involved, a decision that has sparked significant debate among fans on social media. Despite the secrecy, there is growing anticipation about how this trade will reshape both teams, as Charania provided further details.

How will this blockbuster trade play out?

Charania didn’t just break the news—he also provided insight into the specifics of the deal. “The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. It’s a three-team deal that includes Utah,” Charania reported.

With such high-profile names involved, the move is expected to have a major impact on both franchises. Now, the biggest question remains: How will these rosters adapt to their new reality?