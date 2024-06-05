Doncic and Porzingis played together in Dallas.

They reportedly didn’t get along.

The stars talk about their alleged feud.

Do Luka Doncic And Kristaps Porzingis Not Get Along?

The Dallas Mavericks have finally unleashed Luka Doncic’s true potential. Unsurprisingly, that happened as soon as they surrounded him with the kind of players he needed to succeed.

Mark Cuban had already tried to do that. He paired him with another European stud like Kristaps Porzingis, and while the idea was promising, they couldn’t get the job done together.

More than that, there were rumors of a feud between them. Eventually, the Mavericks chose to move on from the Latvian and keep their franchise player happy. Now, they’ll meet in the NBA Finals.

Porzingis And Doncic Have Beef, Says Chandler Parsons

That’s why former NBA player Chandler Parsons believes Porzingis won’t be welcome back in Dallas, going as far as to say that he’s got ‘actual beef’ with Doncic:

“They do not like [Kristaps] Porzingis in Dallas. Luka did not like playing with him, there is an actual beef there. Every time he touches the ball he’s getting booed,” Parsons said on Run It Back.

Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics

Doncic Denies Rumors Of Feud With Porzingis

Doncic didn’t seem to care about those comments. He claimed that he had barely talked to Parsons in the past, denying the rumors and claiming that he’s actually on good terms with the Latvian:

“That’s why I don’t watch a lot of that,” Luka said of Parsons’ take. “Because people don’t know. I talked to Chandler Parsons probably twice in my life. I don’t know how he would know that. But me and KP [Porzingis] have a good relationship. I don’t know why people say otherwise.”

Luka Doncic

Porzingis Talked About His Partnership With Doncic

This isn’t the first time that they’ve addressed that situation. Months ago, Porzingis admitted that he wasn’t mature enough to know how to deal with not being the first option anymore. He confirmed that there was some tension between them at first:

“Early on, for sure, but I think we both tried to make it work. I think communication and maturity on both our parts should have been better,” Porzingis said in the Old Man & The Tree. “It’s a big mix of things. Maturity, for sure. Like again, I am talking [about] what I could have done better. And then, I was not that much into analytics and numbers. If somebody, I think, at that stage of my career presented it to me the right way and said, ‘This is what we need to do, this is what we need from you — you are going to be way more effective doing this.’ Like, kinda of explaining to me better. I think that would have made the difference a little bit.”

At the end of the day, no player needs more motivation to be at their best in the NBA Finals. There’s no bigger stage than this. Even so, this will be another storyline to follow closely in this exciting series.