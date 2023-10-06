Most young NBA fans won’t hesitate to say that LeBron James is the greatest player of all time. Conversely, old-school fans will die on their hill with Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT.

Notably, most players in today’s game grew up looking up to LeBron, who’s been in the league for 21 years now. That’s longer than some of them have been alive, and they’re obviously starstruck when they get to know him.

That’s why it was shocking to see that Luka Doncic, one of the league’s youngest stars, didn’t hesitate to state that Michael Jordan — not LeBron James — was the best ever.

Luka Doncic Chooses MJ Over LeBron

Of course, it’s less surprising when you remember the fact that Doncic is a Jordan Brand athlete. MJ is quite the competitive guy, so he wouldn’t like to hear him say otherwise.

In reality, you couldn’t go wrong either way, and sometimes, it feels like this is just a futile and outdated debate. They’re different players from different eras and played different positions.

As for Doncic, he has the chance to at least enter the debate when it’s all said and done. He needs to get over the hump in the playoffs, but his career numbers are already historically good.