Luka Doncic is not only the Dallas Mavericks' franchise player, he is the main reason Dallas are a competetitive franchise in the NBA.

Since Luka Doncic arrived to the Dallas Mavericks, nobody knew exactly how he would impact the game. There were comments about not being physically fit for the NBA's top level. However, he proved them wrong is just 3 seasons. The Slovenian scored the 500th point of his playoff career in only his 16th postseason game. He arrived at the landmark in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA playoffs first-round series against the Utah Jazz. The fewest needed since Michael Jordan, he did it 14 games.

It has been 11 years since the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the Conference Semifinals and its all because of Doncic high-skilled basketball. Alongside players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson that understand his playing style. The Mavs fan base haven't since anything close to Dirk Nowitzki but with Doncic they may have a real chance to get their hopes up.

Dallas Mavericks will play against the Phoenix Suns in the 2021-22 NBA Western Conference Semifinals after a 98-96 win against the Utah Jazz. Doncic played 3 games to advance to the next round with a 29 points per game average. Here is the complete track record of the Dallas Mavericks since they clinched the NBA championship in the 2010-11 NBA season.

