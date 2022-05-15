Luka Doncic is one of the most powerful players in the NBA. The Wonder Boy arrived 4 season ago to the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks. He has clinched his first Western Conference Finals.

Luka Doncic is one of the ultimate NBA talents found overseas. The Slovenian player has set many records already in the world's best basketball league despite being so young. He is leading one of the most surprising underdogs in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks.

After 4 NBA seasons, Doncic has one of best skill sets in the whole NBA. Doncic has been 3 times All-Star and in the 2018-19 NBA season, Doncic was named Rookie of the Year. This award gave him credit for what he was doing so far. Especially it set the tone for what everybody was going to see of him.

Doncic came to the NBA after being champion and MVP of the EuroLeague, with just 18 years of age. He is one of the most dominant players from the 3-point line. He holds the record of most triple-doubles in a season with 17 before turning 22 years old. This shows how powerful his style of play is at NBA level.

How old is Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic was born in Ljubljana, Slovenia on February 28, 1999. The Wonder Boy is 23 years old. When he was eight, his father started playing for his hometown club Union Olimpija. The coach invited Luka to practice with players of his age, but only 16 minutes into his first training session, the coaching staff moved him to the 11-year-old group.

How much does Luka Doncic weigh?

When he first arrived to the NBA, Luka Doncic was one of the European basketball rising stars. None of the NBA scouts saw him before and with no college experience, nobody knew how good he was going to be at NBA level. Currently Luka is weighing 230 pounds.

How tall is Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is 6 feet 7 inches tall. Despite he is not one of the tallest players in the NBA, his skill set makes him one of the most fastest and unpredictable players today. His physicality helps him to move faster and his mind to act quickly under pressure.

What is Luka Doncic's shoe size?

Continuing with Luka’s body parts his shoe size is a very important aspect. With his 16 US shoe size, Doncic is capable of running in a couple of strides across the basketball court easily. He has the same shoe size as Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

What is Luka Doncic's Jersey Number?

Luka Doncic always wore the number 7, his favorite number because of Vassilis Spanoulis, his favorite European player when he was a kid. When Doncic was called up for the Slovenian national team for the first time, Kleman Prepelic an older Slovenian player was wearing the number 7, so Luka went for the number 77.