Man sues Dwight Howard for alleged sexual assault after being forced to have a threesome, reveals DMs

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard is facing some serious turmoil — again. For the second time in the past five years, the former NBA champion has been exposed and allegedly outed, but this time it’s way more serious.

A man called Stephen Harper has filed a lawsuit for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment after Howard allegedly forced him to have a threesome with him and a third person dressed as a kitty.

Harper reportedly reached out to Howard via Instagram in 2021. He exchanged texts, pictures, and personal information with the former Philadelphia 76ers big man, and eventually agreed to meet. Notably, Radar Online also leaked the alleged DMs between both parties, which were filed as evidence in the lawsuit.

Dwight Howard Facing Sexual Assault Lawsuit

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

“The suit alleged, once there, Kitty ‘anally penetrated’ Howard while Howard grabbed his head and shoved his penis into Harper’s mouth,” added Radar Online.

Back in 2018, gay man Masin Elije also claimed that Howard had a reputation for secretly dating gay and transgender men, to which Howard denied the accusations. Now, he has yet to comment on this delicate situation.