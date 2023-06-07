The main topic in the league right now is of course the NBA Finals. So far, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat are 1-1 in the series that will determine the successor of the Golden State Warriors as the champion.

That’s a reality that Dwight Howard is watching from very far away. The former 1st overall pick had a great first half of his career, including individual achievements like being the first player ever to win three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Howard was finally able to win a ring in the 2019-2020 season. That was the covid-shortened season that saw the Los Angeles Lakers win led by LeBron James. He is now playing in Taiwan, but he thinks he could still play in the NBA. He even chose one specific team he’d like to play for.

Dwight Howard picks the team he wants to play for

His recent performances came playing for the Taoyuan Leopards of the Taiwanese league. He is 37 years old, although the level of competition has him dominating with averages of 23 points and 16 rebounds per game. The gap between the leagues is huge, but the center believes there is a team in the Western Conference he could help win a ring.

“I’m not retired from the NBA just yet. I would love to help the Sacramento Kings contend for a title. Even though I believe their team is pretty much set. I like Mike Brown. I think he’s an amazing coach, and what he accomplished this year was very impressive”, Howard said in an interview with Mark Haynes of The Sacramento Observer.

The Kings are probably not going to pursue Howard considering they have a contending roster, although he’s still interested in returning to the best league in the world. Howard also agrees with the notion that their future is bright because they have a young core ready to take the next step. “I think the Kings will continue to get better with experience”, Howard said on their youth.