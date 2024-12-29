Klay Thompson makes his stance clear after snubbing Stephen Curry for the greatest shooter ever

A few days ago, Klay Thompson stirred up NBA circles when he named legendary sharpshooter Reggie Miller as the greatest shooter ever, bypassing his longtime teammate Stephen Curry. The remarks sparked heated debates among fans, leading Thompson to set the record straight.

During the Mavericks’ Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thompson hit his 2,561st career three-pointer, surpassing Reggie Miller on the NBA‘s all-time three-point shooting list to claim the fifth spot.

Following the game, Thompson took to social media to honor Miller, referring to him as “the greatest shooter ever.” However, his message quickly drew backlash from Warriors fans, questioning why Curry wasn’t mentioned.

In response to a fan’s comment on his Instagram post stating, “Steph the greatest shooter of all time,” Thompson clarified his position: “My man lemme clarify. I wrote this caption with my childhood in mind. At the time Reggie was the standard for off-guards and ball movement along with shot-making. We all know 30 is the GOAT shooter,“ Thompson wrote, referencing Curry by his jersey number.

Klay Thompson’s Instagram account.

What was Thompson’s original post?

Thompson’s tribute to Miller included a photo of the updated all-time three-point leaderboard and a throwback image of himself as a young player compared to Miller. In the caption, he wrote:

“One of my favorite memories along this journey was working out for the Knicks in June 2011, and (then-general manager) Donnie Walsh told me how much I reminded him of Reggie,” Thompson wrote. “That meant the world to me and inspired me to never stop shooting. Salute to the greatest to ever shoot it! Thanks for the blueprint OG!”

Kyrie Irving’s praise for Thompson

After the game, Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving took a moment to praise Thompson for his incredible milestone and consistency. “I definitely congratulated him after the game,” Irving said. “Told him I was proud of him… We know how special he is. Especially not just shooting the basketball but just being a winner”.

“You never see Klay really rattled, you never see him going crazy over calls or anything like that,” Irving added. “To see somebody like that climb the ranks and do it very humbly and do it in a way where it kind of sneaks up on you. It’s just beautiful to watch. I’m just appreciative that I’m his teammate, and I got a chance to be a part of history.”

