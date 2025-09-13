Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki gets real, questioning the strength of the current roster

A key question for the next NBA season is how the Dallas Mavericks will perform with a relatively refreshed roster, highlighted by the acquisition of Cooper Flagg, and the return of previously injured players. Franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki spoke on the topic.

Speaking at the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation 7th Annual Tennis Classic on Saturday, the Hall of Famer stressed that the Mavericks’ success would ultimately hinge on their ability to stay healthy.

“I think they’re pretty stacked. I’ve been saying the last few weeks – to me, it all depends on health. When is Kyrie [Irving] coming back? Is he going to be 100% when he comes back? Is AD going to stay healthy? We know [Dereck] Lively has missed some action in the last few years,” Nowitzki said.

“But if they stay healthy, I think that’s a very deep team – at least two guys per position who can play multiple ways with Cooper’s versatility on the wing. Obviously, we heard Jason Kidd talk about maybe playing him at some guard while Kyrie is out, so there are a lot of lineup options. The front line is stacked – it should be really good defensively with that length and athleticism.”

What the Mavericks are aiming for

Nowitzki emphasized the importance of durability across the roster, particularly given questions about the health of key players. Irving is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last March, while Anthony Davis, acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in the February trade for Luka Doncic, will aim to avoid the injuries that have plagued him throughout his career. Lively has also missed time in recent years, leaving availability as a primary concern heading into training camp.

Nowitzki concluded by repeating his belief that health will determine the season’s outcome. “To me, it’s all about health. If they’re healthy, they could have a good year in the West,” he said. “The West is tough, as we know, but if they’re healthy, it’s going to be a great season for them.”

The Mavericks, however, appear well equipped to handle challenges with a roster that blends star power and versatility. Rookie Cooper Flagg, who head coach Jason Kidd has suggested could play multiple positions, provides additional lineup flexibility. Alongside Davis, Lively, and P.J. Washington, Dallas projects to be one of the longest and most athletic defensive frontcourts in the Western Conference and in the NBA.