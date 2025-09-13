Former NBA champion delivers harsh criticism of Jonathan Kuminga over complicated situation with the Warriors

One of the most complicated storylines of this NBA offseason belongs to the Golden State Warriors, who have yet to make any significant roster moves. Much of that inaction stems from the contract standoff with Jonathan Kuminga, whose situation continues to hang over the team’s plans for the upcoming season. The Warriors remain under pressure to resolve this quickly if they want to shape the roster the way they envision.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins has now weighed in on the saga, offering a blunt reality check for Kuminga. Perkins, who has become known for his outspoken takes, did not hold back while addressing the situation. His comments added even more intrigue to a story that already has fans closely watching Golden State’s every move.

Appearing on NBA Today, Perkins made it clear what he believes the Warriors really think of the 24-year-old forward. He said Kuminga should understand the message being sent by how the team has handled him. The former center didn’t mince words in saying this is a sign that Golden State does not value Kuminga as highly as he may believe.

“I don’t know if Jonathan Kuminga watches NBA Today, but they don’t want you, dawg. They don’t value you because if they did, you wouldn’t be going through this. And it started last season — Steve Kerr showed you how he felt about you,” Perkins said, making his stance perfectly clear on national television.

Kendrick Perkins.

It might be tough to build a lineup around Kuminga

Perkins referred to how Steve Kerr removed Kuminga from the rotation last season, even after he recovered from injury. Jimmy Butler’s arrival further complicated things, leaving the 22-year-old struggling to carve out a regular role. Kuminga never truly settled back into a consistent place in the lineup, which has led to uncertainty about his long-term future.

Golden State did experiment with a Butler-Green-Kuminga trio, but the results were far from encouraging. That combination posted a minus-24.9 net rating in the 38 minutes it was on the floor, a number that raised questions about its viability. Perkins argued that this is why the team is hesitant to commit long-term money to Kuminga.

“When you look at this situation, it could create turmoil in the locker room if you bring him back at $7.9 million because he’s gonna go out there and play for himself,” Perkins said. “It’s hard for me to tell a guy not to go get his numbers because I know he wants to get paid, but that’s exactly what this could turn into if things don’t change.”