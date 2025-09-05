Neither Nowitzki nor Jokic: Utah Jazz’s Jusuf Nurkic delivers surprising take on the European GOAT big man debate

European players are increasingly asserting their dominance in the NBA, winning five of the last eight MVP awards. Notable stars include Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Victor Wembanyama. While discussions often focus on non-American players’ dominance, European talents have historically left a significant mark on the league. Recently, a Utah Jazz player surprised by naming someone other than Dirk Nowitzki as the greatest European big man.

During the excitement of FIBA EuroBasket 2025, Utah Jazz standout Jusuf Nurkic engaged in a brief interview with SBB. In a spirited game segment, he was asked to select the best big man from a list of renowned players. Surprisingly, Nurkic picked Pau Gasol, favoring him over legends like Dirk Nowitzki or current stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic.

Pau Gasol carved out an indelible legacy over his illustrious 18-year NBA career, culminating in a well-deserved induction into the Hall of Fame. Across 1,126 games, he consistently posted impressive averages of 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He became an icon for the Los Angeles Lakers, playing a pivotal role in securing back-to-back championships. Yet, curiously, his name often lacks prominence in discussions about the greatest players at his position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Pau’s legendary status is unquestioned, his selection over Dirk Nowitzki stirred some debate. Nowitzki, a Dallas Mavericks icon, captured an NBA championship and won both Finals MVP and regular-season MVP honors. He boasted career averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 1,522 games. His achievements and consistency affirm his rank as one of Dallas’s greatest and a standout in the league.

Pau Gasol #16 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns.

Advertisement

Pau Gasol’s impressive legacy goes beyond the NBA

Pau Gasol’s legacy extends beyond the NBA, firmly establishing him as a historic figure with the Spanish national team. As the most successful player in FIBA history, Gasol secured the 2006 World Cup title alongside three EuroBasket championships in 2009, 2011, and 2015. Moreover, his collection of eleven Olympic medals underscores his exceptional international prowess and enduring impact on the sport.

Advertisement

see also Lakers legend Pau Gasol makes a huge statement on the next face of the NBA

Dirk Nowitzki may have dominated with the Dallas Mavericks, but his international legacy with FIBA does not quite rival that of Spanish legend Pau Gasol. While representing Germany, Nowitzki’s resume includes second-place finishes at the 2008 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the 2006 Stankovic Continental Champions Cup, and the 2005 EuroBasket.

Advertisement

This comparison is not to diminish Dirk’s legendary status but rather to underscore the vast impact Pau Gasol has had on the global stage. In Spain, he rose to prominence alongside stars like Juan Carlos Navarro, Rudy Fernandez, Sergio Llull, and his brother Marc Gasol. His reputation as one of Europe’s premier big men is well-earned, as evidenced by his numerous accolades.