Mark Cuban exposes the untold story behind Jalen Brunson’s draft selection by the Mavericks

Mark Cuban, one of the most renowned owners in NBA history, made a name for himself as the charismatic and dynamic force behind the Dallas Mavericks during his tenure. Known for his infectious charisma, articulate messaging, and strategic player acquisitions, Cuban was a figure many associated with success. It was during this time that he made a pivotal draft decision, selecting a promising young player named Jalen Brunson.

For those unfamiliar, Brunson was chosen by the Mavericks as the 33rd pick in the second round. Cuban recently shared an intriguing anecdote on the a16z podcast about Brunson’s early days in Dallas. “He was just some chubby guy,” Cuban recalled. “We picked him 33rd. His go-to move was a spin or a move to the left, and he’d fall away and never get the foul. Now, his mid-range game is money.”

Cuban shared this story to underscore the unpredictable nature of the NBA draft. Evaluating a player’s mental fortitude and capacity to adapt and elevate their skills in the league’s competitive environment can be as crucial as assessing their physical attributes.

“He worked on that, but that’s what you don’t know when you draft,” Cuban noted prophetically. “You know their athletic abilities and all that kind of stuff, but you don’t really know their mental capacity or how hard they will work to improve,” he explained, using Brunson as a quintessential example of potential unlocked through perseverance and dedication.

Brunson’s tenure with the Mavericks

Brunson, with a short hair and immense potential, began his NBA career with the Mavericks. In his second year, the team was on the brink of reaching the NBA Finals but ultimately fell short against the Golden State Warriors.

Over four seasons with the Mavericks, Brunson compiled impressive statistics that drew attention league-wide. In 277 regular-season games, he averaged 11.9 points per game, with a .373 three-point shooting average and a .494 field goal percentage.

In 2022, Brunson made the pivotal decision to join the New York Knicks, where his performance and statistics saw a notable transformation. As he continues to hone his skills, Brunson is poised to leverage his evolving perspective and burgeoning talent to make significant strides towards an NBA title in the upcoming season.

