Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki drops bold truth on Cooper Flagg’s NBA future before rookie year

The Dallas Mavericks have experienced a dramatic shift from being a promising powerhouse to facing sharp criticism after Luka Doncic’s exit. However, renewed hope permeates the organization as they target seasoned talent like Anthony Davis to make a substantial impact. Cooper Flagg‘s arrival has further bolstered the team’s aspirations, sparking excitement. Even franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki recently broke his silence to discuss the young phenom’s potential.

“I mean, the hype was real for sure. I’m not the biggest college sports watcher in general, whether that’s basketball or any sport, but of course I had to check out Cooper and yeah, I mean, the sky’s the limit. Honestly, what I saw, just the way he reads the game already at that age of being barely 18… Athletic, skills, I heard his work ethic is through the roof. So everything that I’ve saw and heard is that, you know, he’s the real deal. The real deal,” Nowitzki said in his annual tennis event.

Cooper Flagg has shown impressive ambition since joining the Dallas Mavericks, even asking for more minutes in the Summer League to truly showcase his potential. Nonetheless, it only took him two games to prove he could be both a scoring machine and a key contributor to the team’s overall play. This fits perfectly with head coach Jason Kidd’s philosophy, as he highly values versatility in his players.

While Cooper’s arrival in the NBA is generating significant excitement, it also stirs some concern among fans. The constant comparisons to former rookies like Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama, who swiftly rose to stardom, have set lofty expectations. As a result, if the Dallas Mavericks star delivers a regular or unremarkable season, perceptions of his potential might shift, subjecting him to considerable criticism which can affect his on-field performance.

Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Summer League.

Dallas Mavericks youngster Cooper Flagg takes key steps to adapt easier into Jason Kidd’s strategy

Given the high expectations surrounding him, Cooper Flagg has made clear his commitment to preparing for the monumental transition to the NBA. While the Dallas Mavericks’ training camp won’t start until September 30, Roonie Singh, 2K’s Director of Digital Content Strategy, disclosed a surprising development. The young star is taking proactive measures to integrate seamlessly into Jason Kidd’s roster.

“I’ve been talking to Cooper Flagg a lot the last couple of weeks, and he’s already trying to shape up how he’s going to fit into that team by playing the NBA 2K26 game with him, integrated with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. He might not get to play with Kyrie for a minute, so it’s kind of cool that he gets to simulate that, see how the off-the-ball movement is. Our AI is so good. It really simulates the authentic experience of being on the court,” Ronnie Singh said, via Heavy Sports.