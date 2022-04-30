The Western Conference semifinals will kick off with this game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

It will undoubtedly be the toughest of the Conference semifinals since the second and third best teams not only in their Conference, but in the entire NBA (the Warriors sharing their third time together with the Miami Heat) will face each other. It is not surprising that we see very high level games between two extraordinary rivals.

The Golden State Warrior come to this stage after beating the Denver Nuggets 4-1 with relative ease. Except for the game they lost, they had no major problems in the others. Quite the opposite of the Memphis Grizzlies, who beat the Timberwolves 4-2 in 6 very difficult games (the last one play on Friday, April 29).

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

When two such strong teams play, any advantage that can be gained can be critical and decisive. The Golden State Warriors have had more days off and had a much less demanding first round series, while the Grizzlies are coming off a very tough first round. It will be key for the Memphis team to win games at home.

Having the advantage of finishing in second place, if they won all the games at home, they would advance to the next round. The Golden State Warriors must win at least 1 game at the FedExForum, and perhaps this Game 1 is the one in which they have the greatest chance, since the Grizzlies could be physically and mentally exhausted after the tough series against the Wolves that ended on Friday 29 of April.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take the victory with 1.83 odds, while 2.15 odds will be for the Memphis Grizzlies victory.

BetMGM Memphis Grizzlies 2.15 Golden State Warriors 1.83

*Odds via BetMGM