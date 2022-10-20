Brooklyn Nets will face Toronto Raptors in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Brooklyn Nets will host Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Both teams started this 2022/2023 regular season very differently. On the Brooklyn Nets side, it was a heavy loss against the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 that, although it was only the first game of a very long regular phase, began to sow doubts in a team that during the season were very below what was expected.

Quite the opposite, was what happened with the visitors, Toronto Raptors, who at home won a hard-fought victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Canadian franchise did not make too many changes to their roster, so the change will have to be in the game if they want to do something more than last season where they barely reached the first round of the Playoffs.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Live stream: FuboTV

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

Taking into account that it is the second game of both, and that in the first they did not face each other, this will be the first time that they face each other for the regular season. It will undoubtedly be an interesting game, between the Nets who are looking to recover from the terrible image they left in their first game, and the Raptors who want to win their second game in a row.

How to Watch or Live Stream Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors to be played this Friday, October 20 at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Brooklyn Nets are the favorites with -150 odds, while for the victory of the Toronto Raptors, the site gives +130 odds.

BetMGM Brooklyn Nets -150 Toronto Raptors +130

