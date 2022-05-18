Miami Heat will play against Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Game 2 in the US

Miami Heat will have their first chance to take a 2-0 lead against Boston Celtics at FTX Arena for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Miami Heat took the 1-0 lead after a huge comeback at the FTX Arena. Jimmy Butler made an huge Playoffs performance by pulling up 41 points. Alongside Tyler Herro who registered 18 points coming off the bench. On the defensive end, Butler and Bam Adebayo made 4 steals and 7 blocks combined.

On the other side, Boston Celtics performance was a little off as expected from their previous round. However, their two main players were astonishing. Jayson Tatum pulled up 29 points with 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while Jaylen Brown registered a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Game 2 will be the last one before the series shifts to the TD Garden in Boston.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

After last Tuesday's win, the Miami Heat started off good this Eastern Conference Finals. In 3 of their last 5 East finals series, the Miami Heat has won Game 1 and finish it as the Eastern Champions. It has happened twice already against the Boston Celtics. In addition, both series ended before a Game 7.

The Boston Celtics might struggled here due to their previous game series. The Celtics have lost 3 times of their last 4 Game 1 in the East finals. In none of them the Celtics have been able to overcome the handicap. However, the Celtics are capable of turning around to win and keep fighting for the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference championship.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: How to watch or stream live free in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics to be played on Thursday May 19, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) for the United States.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

Heat are leading up 1-0 this NBA Playoffs series. Celtics have their first chance to tie up this series in Miami. According to Caesars, the favorites are Miami Heat with -170 odds, while Boston Celtics have +145 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 207.5 points for Game 2 of this Eastern Conference Finals Playoff series.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NBA at Ceasars! It has a first-rate customer service center and various promos for their users. Simply sign up!