Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are all tied up ahead of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are tied 2-2 after last Monday's game. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs will be a crucial game for both teams. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Miami Heat lost their 2-0 lead on the road again. Both games at the TD Garden in Boston were a disaster for the team managed by Erik Spoelstra. Jimmy Butler pulled up 14 points in total in those two games, when he registered 70 points for Games 1 and 2. In the 102-82 loss, Victor Oladipo was the scoring leader coming off the bench to pull up 23 points.

On the other side, Boston Celtics played a very tough defense despite Marcus Smart's absence. Jayson Tatum stepped up with 31 points as well as Payton Pritchard coming off the bench with 14 points. The team managed by Ime Udoka hopes to bring back his Defensive Player of the Year for this game on the road.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial)

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Miami Heat are decreasing in confidence while losing important players for these crucial games. Jimmy Butler averaged 23 playing minutes in the games on the road. Butler is very important for the offensive end of Miami Heat. In addition, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, PJ Tucker and Tyler Herro are listed as questionable for this game. This possibly makes it tough for the Heat to take the lead at home.

On the other side, Boston Celtics have been great throughout this Eastern Conference Finals. Despite the injuries, the Celtics have in Jayson Tatum a perfect and healthy leader. Alongside Jaylen Brown who has been very aggresive in his offensive playing style. In addition, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are listed as questionable for this game, however the Celtics will have to decide in the last minute if both players are fit enough to play.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: How to watch or stream live in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics to be played on Wednesday May 25, 2022 at the FTX Arena in Miami will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) for the United States.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

Celtics tied up 2-2 the series after last Monday’s win. Heat will have to push harder in Miami if they want to lead up again. According to Caesars, the favorites are Boston Celtics with -125 odds, while Miami Heat have +105 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 205.5 points for Game 5 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals Playoff series.

