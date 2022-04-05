Miami Heat will face Charlotte Hornets at the FX Arena today, April 5. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will face each other at the FTX Arena today, April 5 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The end of the regular season is coming and the teams will make one last effort to achieve the goals they have been seeking for a long time, or to keep what they have already obtained. One of them are the Miami Heat who fought for a good part of the season to be leaders and of course they want to end up being leaders.

In the case of the Charlotte Hornets, at some point they were among the 6 classified for the Playoffs, however, a bad streak especially in the last two months with many more losses than victories have put them in the uncomfortable situation of fighting for position of Play-in. They're just one win away from the eighth-place Hawks, and they will try to surpass them to have the possibility of playing against the seventh looking for a place in the Playoffs.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will play this Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for the Heat on October 29, February 5 and February 17 by 114-99 and 104-86 and 111-107, respectively.

How to Watch Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets to be played this Tuesday, April 5, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSUN.

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers predict a victory for the Miami Heat. According to BetMGM, the Heat have odds of 1.45, while the Charlotte Hornets have 2.80. The total is at 225.5.

