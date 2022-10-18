Miami Heat will host Chicago Bulls in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat, the last Eastern Conference finalists, will receive the Chicago Bulls in what will be a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals return to the official competition after that 7th game against the Boston Celtics, where unfortunately for them, they were on the verge of playing the NBA finals again. This season they will obviously seek to go a little further, ´for which it will be important to have a good regular season.

Their rivals will be a team that undoubtedly needs to improve a lot if they want to fight for important things. The Chicago Bulls had an unremarkable 2021/2022: in the regular phase they lost almost all the games against top 5 teams in the two Conferences, and in the Playoffs they could do little against the Milwaukee Bucks. Much to improve if they have more ambitious goals.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

The Miami Heat want to leave behind that game played on May 29 of this year at the TD garden, where they were very close to playing in the NBA finals again. No doubt the Miami franchise did their best for it, but a great Celtics team was too much for them. this year they will return for revenge.

Chicago Bulls need to improve enough to be able to fight for more important objectives. It is clear that what was shown last season is not enough. They were undoubtedly an above-average team, but far inferior to the strongest franchises. It will be necessary to see if this year they will be able to play at the level of the best teams in the NBA.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls to be played this Wednesday, October 19 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA League Pass.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Miami Heat are the favorites with 1.40 odds, while for the victory of the Chicago Bulls, the site gives 3.00 odds.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Miami Heat 1.40 Chicago Bulls 3.00

*Odds via BetMGM