Miami Heat play against Indiana Pacers for a game in the Eastern Conference of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers are ready to play in a game of the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at FTX Arena in Miami on December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team knows that visitors are weak when playing on the road. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Miami Heat are in 5th spot of the Eastern Conference with 18-13 overall and recent loss to Detroit Pistons on the road 90-100. Miami's December record so far is 5-5 with 3-2 in the last five games.

Indiana Pacers are trying to set a positive record after spending October and November losing most of the games. The team won four of the last six games, but their December record is 4-4 overall.

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

The Miami Heat lost three of the first four games in December, but after that poor start the team won four of the next six games with two wins at home against the Bucks and the Bulls, and two victories on the road against the 76ers and the Orlando Magic. That recent winning streak on the road came to an end with the last game of a four-game road round, the team lost 90-10 in Detroit. The team is scoring an average of 106.6 points per game, but the Miami Heat defense remains one of the strongest of the season allowing only 103.7 points per game.

Indiana Pacers had the first winning streak of December winning three games against Washington Wizards 116-110, New York Knicks 122-102 and Dallas Mavericks 106-93. After that round of victories the team lost two consecutive games to the Warriors and the Bucks. The Pacers broke the bad streak with a victory against the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on December 16. The Pacers' record on the road is a disaster, 3 wins and 11 losses with a recent win on the road in Chicago on November 22.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV, and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions And Odds

Miami Heat are narrow favorites with -0.5 points to cover and -108 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record at home but the absence of several players due to injuries affected the performance of the team's offense. Indiana Pacers are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and -108 moneyline. The Totals is offered at 208.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat -0.5.



FanDuel Miami Heat -0.5 / -108 Totals 208.5 Indiana Pacers +0.5 / -108

* Odds via FanDuel.