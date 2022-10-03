Miami Heat will face Minnesota Timberwolves at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022-2023 NBA preseason game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves will face against each other today at the FTX Arena in what will be an NBA preseason game. Check out everything you need to know about this preseason game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

It will be a duel between two teams that will undoubtedly be entertainers of the 2022/2023 season, as they were in 2021/2022. The Miami Heat came very close to getting back to the NBA Finals after losing very narrowly to the Boston Celtics, who would go on to lose the title to the Golden State Warriors.

On the Timberwolves side, they had a great season, and had it not been for the very good performances of the first 6 teams in the Western Conference, they would surely have qualified directly for the playoffs. However, they had to qualify through the Play-in, but in the first round they fell to the Grizzlies, something that of course they will seek to improve this season.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Storylines

It will be a more than interesting duel between two teams that will surely be entertainers of this new NBA season. Especially if both seek to improve what was done in 2021/2022, and in the case of Miami it seems that this will be the case, since they kept the majority of the squad.

In the case of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is difficult to know how they will perform as they have made a profound change with many players who have left and many new ones who have arrived. And every time changes like this happen, it's really hard to know what goals a team is for.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves in the U.S.

This NBA preseason game between Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves to be played this Tuesday, October 4 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on NBA TV, BSSUN, BSNX.

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. However, it is more likely that the Miami Heat, who were Conference finalists last season and retain most of their roster, will be chosen.

