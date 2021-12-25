The Miami Heat host the Orlando Magic this Sunday, December 26, in a game valid for this 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Miami Heat, the team that ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference, faces one of the weakest franchises this season, the Orlando Magic, looking to continue to be at the top. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch this game in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The Miami Heat are looking to climb to the top in the Eastern Conference. Although not the maximums, they are favorites to the champion ring in this 2021/22 NBA season. And honoring that, this Sunday, December 26, they will seek to reach third place in the Eastern Conference (they are only 1 victory away from it) against a team that this season has been one of the worst.

On the visitor's side, it would seem that this is a tanking season for them: in 33 games they have barely achieved 7 victories, just two more than the worst team in the entire NBA, the Detroit Pistons. It is more than clear that the objective of the Florida franchise will not be to reach the playoffs, but to strengthen its squad through the next Draft in 2022.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena Miami, Florida

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Storylines

The game played by the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat this Sunday, December 26 at 3:30 (ET) will be the third that the two rivals play between them in this 2021/22 NBA season. They were pre-produced on October 25 and December 17, both with the Heat winning 107-90 the first and 115-105 the second.

This third game that the two play will undoubtedly feature the Miami Heat, who seeks to get closer to the top of the Eastern Conference (it is only one victory behind the Milwaukee Bucks), while on the side of the Orlando Magic, this does not seem to be more than a season of tanking for them so it would be difficult to see them go for the victory against a team much superior to them.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Orlando Magic to be played this Sunday, December 26, at the FTX Arena in Miami, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida.

Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: Predictions

Bookmarkers have not yet given their favorite, although they will surely do so in the next few hours. Anyway, the clear favorite in this game is the Miami Heat, who are a serious contender to be in the playoffs (and perhaps something else) while the Orlando Magic rather seem to think about tanking this season.

