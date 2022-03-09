Miami Heat will play against Phoenix Suns at the FTX Arena today, March 9. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns will face each other at the FTX Arena today, March 9 at 7:30 PM (ET). The hosts defeated the Houston Rockets to accumulate their third win in a row, while the Suns managed to return to victory in their last game against Orlando Magic. Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Without a doubt, it will be the most interesting game on Wednesday, and perhaps in recent weeks: the two leaders of the Conferences will play each other. On one side will be the visitors, the Phoenix Suns, a team that is showing a very high level this season. They have lost only 13 games and are not willing to go to 14 losses.

On the other side will be the locals, the Miami Heat, who after several weeks have been able to consolidate themselves as leaders of the East with a good difference over the second, the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the Heat have not been as solid as the Suns, they want to show why they are leaders in the East.

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns will play this Wednesday, March 9 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first was played on January 8, with a 123-100 victory for the Heat.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns to be played this Wednesday, March 9, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports AZ.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers put the Heat as big favorites for this one. According to BetMGM, the Miami Heat have odds of 1.33, while the Phoenix Suns have 3.40. The total is at 219.5.

