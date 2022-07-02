Miami Heat face Sacramento Kings for the NBA California Classic 2022. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

In what will be the first game on Sunday, July 3, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings will face each other for the NBA California Classic 2022. Check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

A new NBA season is approaching and the teams want to arrive in the best way to achieve different goals. In the case of the Miami Heat, as the last finalists in the Eastern Conference, it is clear that their ambitions are high. After an excellent season that unfortunately for them ended in the Conference finals, the Florida franchise's highest aspiration is to return to the NBA finals.

In the case of the Sacramento Kings, their main goal will be to play the Playoffs again after 16 seasons, something for which they will undoubtedly have to work hard and change the image of a losing team that they have forged in recent years. Not even with the Play-in (thanks to which the 10th best team in the Conference could aspire to be in the postseason) were they able to break such a negative streak, so their goal this year will be to end it.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Storylines

The Miami Heat have had a very good season reaching the Conference finals where the Boston Celtics finally eliminated them, leaving them at the gates of a new final. Without a doubt, they should be attentive to the players who will play this tournament, since among them a talent could stand out that allows them to improve the team for this season to fight for the title.

The Sacramento Kings will try this year to break the curse of 16 seasons without playing the Playoffs. Since the 2005-2006 season to be exact, breaking the previous Los Angeles Clippers record of 15 in a row (between 1976 and 1991). Undoubtedly there is a lot to do in this team.

How to Watch Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings in the U.S.

This NBA California Classic 2022 game between the Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings to be played this Sunday, July 3 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on: NBA TV.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will likely do so in the next few hours. Since both teams will go with their young players and rookies, it will not be easy to choose the favorites since it is not about the regular teams of each of them.

