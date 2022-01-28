Miami Heat will face Toronto Raptors at the FTX Arena this Saturday, January 29. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch it in the US.

Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors will face each other at the FTX Arena this Saturday, January 29, at 8:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch it in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat, come with a good streak: they have won 8 of their last 10 games, which has allowed them to stay at the top of the standings. With a win/loss balance of 31-17, they have just one more game won than the Chicago Bulls (who are second) and that is why they need a victory to maintain their leadership.

In the case of the visitors, they are 9th in the standings, which means that they would be keeping one of the last places in the Play-in. The fight for the 8th to 10th places is very balanced, with many fighting for those three places and with very similar records. That's why a defeat in this instance could mean losing the postseason spot and why the Raptors need to keep getting wins.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat will play against Toronto Raptors this Saturday, January 29 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 17, on that occasion it was a victory for Heat by 104-99.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors to be played this Saturday, January 29, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Sun, TSN.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, but will reveal them in the next few hours. More likely, however, the favoritism is on the part of the Miami Heat, the current leaders of the Eastern Conference.

