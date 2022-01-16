Miami Heat will face the Toronto Raptors at the FTX Arena this Monday, January 17. Check out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors will face each other at the FTX Arena this Monday, January 17, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Heat are one of four teams (along with the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks) in the Eastern Conference to have a total of 27 wins. They currently rank third in the conference with only 16 losses, one more than the Nets and two more than the Bulls. However, a couple of victories could leave them as leaders and Miami will go for that goal.

On the Raptors side, something similar happens to the first four in the conference, but in this case with the 8th to 11th places: all of them have very little difference. A defeat could mean losing the current position in the standings and in the worst case even being out of the postseason. That is why the Raptors must continue adding victories, since their margin of error is very small.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

The game that the Miami Heat will play against Toronto Raptors this Monday, January 17 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the FTX Arena, will be the first between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. It will be an interesting duel between a team (the Heat) that is looking to reach the top of the Eastern Conference, and another (the Raptors) that will try to keep their place that for now would allow them to play the Play-in.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors to be played this Monday, January 17, at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida; will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Other options: Bally Sports Sun, SN.

Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not yet revealed their favorite, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the favoritism will be in favor of the Miami Heat, a team that is fighting to become the leader of the Eastern Conference.

