Mitchell Robinson feels better, but will he be ready for the NY Knicks in the NBA Finals?

It was Mitchell Robinson himself who revealed that he is feeling better, but the big question remains whether he will be able to help the New York Knicks in what will be a historic NBA Finals for the team.

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks provided an encouraging update on his recovery as the team prepares for the NBA Finals. The veteran center recently posted on Facebook, “I feel better now,” offering hope that he could return sooner than expected after undergoing hand surgery.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, there is growing optimism that Robinson could be available when the Finals begin. Bondy reported on X: “Mitchell Robinson’s injury identified: He suffered a fracture of his 5th metacarpal, league sources told The Post. Robinson underwent surgery and hope is he plays Game 1 of the Finals.”

Before the injury, Robinson remained an important part of New York’s frontcourt rotation this season. His rebounding, rim protection, and physical presence in the paint gave the Knicks valuable minutes on both ends of the floor, helping them reach their first NBA Finals appearance in decades.

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Robinson sends message to Knicks fans

While recovering, Robinson also took time to thank supporters who have stood by him throughout the process. In a recent post on Instagram, he wrote, “I can’t thank you guys enough for the love and support most of you bring especially at a time like this in my life. It makes everything I’m fighting for 100x easier to deal with.”

The Knicks big man also addressed critics directly, showing the emotion that has accompanied his recovery. Robinson added, “The ones that want to see me down and hurt all I gotta say for you is f—- you,” making it clear he remains motivated to return stronger.

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He concluded his message by expressing disappointment with some people who have not supported him during difficult moments, writing, “The ones that say they love and care about me but can’t be there for me when I need them but I’m always there when they need me god will get you.” If Robinson is able to return for Game 1, the Knicks would enter the Finals with a much more complete roster.